Songs We Love: Monsieur Periné's 'Bailar Contigo'

Colombia's Monsieur Periné is at that sweet spot of a band's maturation process wherein they've solidified what they know, but are unafraid to venture towards what they don't.

Consider that the group's last album, Caja de Musica, flowed with French-inspired swing-jazz feel-goodness, leading to a breakout 2015 Latin Grammy win for best new artist.

The follow-up to that success brings them together once again with former Calle 13 member Visitante (Eduardo Cabra), the producer of Caja, as well as a host of new musical collaborators.

Monsieur Periné's new single, "Bailar Contigo" ("Dance With You"), the first off its still-untitled new album, reflects the band's improvisational restlessness in a blend of Caribbean rhythms, bossa nova guitar, sound from a ukulele-like Brazilian instrument cabaquinho and Afro-Colombian drums called tambor alegre, with synthesizers and samplers.

The poetic siren song reflects "the moment when you make a connection with someone you want to know more intimately," says lead singer Catalina Garcia, who adds that in Colombia, "dancing is a way to break the ice with someone."

"El mar de tu piel, quiero navegar" "Perderme en las olas contigo, baliando en las olas contigo" (The sea of your skin, I want to navigate) (To lose myself in the waves with you, dancing in the waves with you)

The song's seductive power lies in Garcia's delightful voice — sweet as honey, with a crisp, yet waif-like, soprano airiness.

Guitarist Santiago Prieto and Garcia co-wrote the song with urban pop artist (and "Despacito" producer) Mauricio Rengifo. Garcia says the collaboration was the "perfect match" they needed; just outside of the group's comfort zone.

Monsieur Periné will tour the U.S. thus summer, including a stop at the Playboy Jazz Festival in Los Angeles.