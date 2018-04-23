The Chamanas' New Single Has A Message About U.S. Immigration Policy

The U.S./Mexico border is the source of intense political discourse and heartbreaking stories of people caught in between a multi-sided immigration debate. For quite a while now, very strident music has been coming out that reflects all of the above.

The "fronterizo indie-pop fusion band" (their words) The Chamanas come from the El Paso, Texas/Juárez , Mexico part of the border and the music the members create is fueled by the intense history and human drama of their hometowns. The band's name is a alternative vocalization of "shaman," a spiritual person with healing energies. The Chamanas is definitely living up to the name.

Along with its first album Once Once in 2015, and a list of high profile gigs, The Chamanas has released a series of impressively creative videos with imaginative visual stories and stellar photography.

"If You Build It We Will Break It," however, breaks with tradition and shows the band performing in a rehearsal space. This juxtaposition makes an impression. Visual storytelling is out and instead we can focus on the passion of the band's message in addressing proposal to build a "long and beautiful wall" across our Southern border in a bilingual collaboration with Jim Ward (At The Drive In, SPARTA) and Kiko Rodriguez.

"If You Build It We Will Break It" is from the band's upcoming album NEA, due July 20.