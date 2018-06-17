Accessibility links
Contemporary Mexican Music: Not Your Abuelita's Mariachi

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
Carla Morrison is one of the artists featured this week by Alt.Latino. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

As the staff of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday prepares to head to Mexico to cover the country's upcoming presidential elections, it seemed only fitting that Alt.Latino prepare a short round up that explores the vast sonic landscape of contemporary Mexican music.

Although that request may be a tall order, there is enough stylistic variety to allow a sample of even a small part of Mexican music and still find something for just about everyone. From Luz de Luna to Carla Morrison, here are some of Mexico's most eclectic music makers. This isn't your Abuelita's mariachi music.

