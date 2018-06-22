Pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa Is Part Of A Long Line of 'Amazing'

It sounds kinda of rude to say this, but amazing Cuban pianists are a dime a dozen, both on and off the island. I say that with all due respect; it's just that the island has a long tradition of pianists who syncretized the late 19th century European piano tradition with the influence of jazz and Afro-Cuban culture while playing with the discipline of the Russian piano instructors who came to teach at Cuban academies in the early 1960s.

Given the situation, how could Cuba not produce one after another of these piano heroes?

Pianist and composer Harold Lopez- Nussa is not only a product of that lineage; his extended family is a minor musical dynasty. His uncle Ernan Lopez-Nussa made a name for himself in the early 1970s as a self-styled rule breaker, influenced as much by Herbie Hancock as Ernesto Lecuona. Harold's father and brother are both drummers and percussionists, and his mother taught piano.

Amid a crowded field of contemporaries, Harold holds his own and more. His new album, Un Dia Calquier, is the best example yet of his talents as a player and writer. On this week's show, we spent a very nice bit of time talking music and getting very nerdy about the intricacies of Cuban music.