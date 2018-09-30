Music For Healing: A Meditative Alt.Latino Playlist

In the days leading up to the November 2016 election, I taped an episode of Alt.Latino that was intended to be a musical healing session. For just about everyone in the country, the campaign season was rough ride and I had created a healing playlist for myself, which I then decided to share.

We currently seem to be at a point in our nation's political discourse reminiscent to that election period and it feels like the right time to offer another healing session.

So for the Alt.Latino monthly session with NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro on Weekend Edition, I've put together a new healing playlist and we can share it through Spotify.

So turn down the lights, open the windows, close your eyes. Do whatever you do to take a breather and let the music wash over you.