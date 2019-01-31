Latin Music For Winter 2019: Iconic Offerings And New Discoveries

It's only January and already the mailbox at Alt.Latino World Headquarters is overflowing with new music. This week, we keep it simple: New music, not a lot of talking and an array of artists that show, once again, that Latin music in all forms is a seemingly endless well of inspiration.

Santana released an EP that is a meditation on beauty and inspiration. Carlos Santana has a very big 2019 ahead. He celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of his chart-topping Supernatural album this year, along with his performance at Woodstock 50 years ago this coming August.

Luz Elena Mendoza and Y La Bamba tease us with a single that once again wraps her unmistakable vocals in a sonic tapestry that creates a sound unlike anything else out there, in any language.

Vocalist and pianist Lindi Ortega steps outside of the record industry box by delivering an album of songs from 2018's Liberty on solo piano. The result delivers another way to appreciate her talents.

Our favorite Latin funk/hip hop/soul/Afro-Cuban/rock/ageless hipster band Ozomatli also start 2019 with the release of a single that, hopefully, teases a full-length album sometime soon.

There is lots more so dig into the podcast and enjoy!