Alt.Latino's Primavera Extravaganza : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras empties the mail bag that was overflowing with new music. Mexico and Spain are represented as are Joni Mitchell and Amy Winehouse.
Courtesy of the artists
Spring is a time for renewal, rebirth and new music. (It's a fact — look it up.)
A couple of things stood out to me in this batch of new music: the inclusion of both Joni Mitchell and Amy Winehouse as sources of inspiration.
Also this week: collaborations! There is a stunning match-up of a female mariachi voice with an R&B pop crooner; and a Latin music icon reaches out to a group of young musicians to continue, and modernize, his groundbreaking, socially conscious musical message.