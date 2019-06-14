Accessibility links
Carlos Santana On Woodstock, 'Supernatural' At 20 and 'Africa Speaks' : Alt.Latino Carlos Santana is having a big year: the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, and now a new album featuring Spanish vocalist Buika, Africa Speaks.

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture
'Africa Speaks' To Carlos Santana's Past

Carlos Santana's new album, Africa Speaks, features Spanish vocalist Buika (right). Maryanne Bilham/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Carlos Santana's new album, Africa Speaks, features Spanish vocalist Buika (right).

When Carlos Santana was asked on this week's Alt.Latino where the new album fits into his legendary career, he compared it to the lamp on the top of the Statue of Liberty: it connects directly to the inspirations of the very first album released 50 years ago. The common denominator, he says, is reflected in the album's title, Africa Speaks.

Earlier this year, the Santana band assembled with Spanish vocalist Buika. in the Shangri La Studios of master producer Rick Rubin to record 49 tracks in ten days.

Just over a month away from his 72nd birthday, Carlos Santana is as busy and creative as ever. In this episode, he talks about the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, Santana (the debut album released just week later) and the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, the multi-Grammy winning album that introduced the band to yet another generation of listeners.

