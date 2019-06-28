Alt.Latino's Best Music Of 2019 (So Far)

The music comes fast and furious into Alt.Latino World Headquarters. The first half of 2019 saw just as much amazing new music as any other year; it feels as if the bar keeps raising not just every year, but every six months.

There was so much music that we had to call in some experts: NPR Music contributor and Alt.Latino playlist maker Stefanie Fernández joins host Felix Conteras, as does Brooklyn's Isabelia Herrera and Julyssa Lopez, all the way from Berlin.

The scope of musical expression continues to impress as well as entertain. We'll do this again in December!