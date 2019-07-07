Accessibility links
NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro speaks with Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras about his latest Latin jazz picks, including artists both new and long-loved.

A Tour Of The Best New Latin Jazz

A Tour Of The Best New Latin Jazz

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
Vocalist Nella is featured on this week's exploration of Latin jazz. Sanne Gault/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Vocalist Nella is featured on this week's exploration of Latin jazz.

For our monthly visit with Weekend Edition, the native language is jazz as we move around the Spanish-speaking world in search of new music from voices both new and long-beloved.

We discuss jazz legend Chick Corea, who has revisited his love of music from Spain on a new album; Brazilian pianist Marcos Silva takes a lead role for the first time in 30 years; Chilean Camila Meza is a triple threat as a guitarist/vocalist/composer; Cristina Morrison is both a vocalist and popular actress in Ecuador; and newcomer Nella shows what can happen when you grow up on a small island off the coast of Venezuela, singing along to Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.

