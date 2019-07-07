A Look Through The Best New Latin Jazz Releases, Including Chick Corea And Camila Meza : Alt.Latino NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro speaks with Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras about his latest Latin jazz picks, including artists both new and long-loved.
A Tour Of The Best New Latin Jazz
Sanne Gault/Courtesy of the Artist
For our monthly visit with Weekend Edition, the native language is jazz as we move around the Spanish-speaking world in search of new music from voices both new and long-beloved.
We discuss jazz legend Chick Corea, who has revisited his love of music from Spain on a new album; Brazilian pianist Marcos Silva takes a lead role for the first time in 30 years; Chilean Camila Meza is a triple threat as a guitarist/vocalist/composer; Cristina Morrison is both a vocalist and popular actress in Ecuador; and newcomer Nella shows what can happen when you grow up on a small island off the coast of Venezuela, singing along to Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.