Three Artists, Three Takes On Latin Music

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the Artist Courtesy of the Artist

The recent Latin Alternative Music Conference in NYC attracted musicians from around the Spanish-speaking world. Alt.Latino took advantage of the critical mass to grab interviews where and when we could.

The result is this Podcast Extra featuring three different bands from three different countries (and two continents) that represent as wide a span of music that you can imagine.

Latin Alternative pioneers Aterciopelados from Colombia features vocalist Andrea Echeverri alongside Hector Buitrago. We caught up to Andrea outside of a venue while Hector fine-tuned their live show.

Spanish vocalist Dani Carbonell started out in the Spanish flamenco-fusion band Ojos de Brujo in the late 1990s and has also been the main voice behind the multi-national collective called Macaco. He stopped by NPR's NYC studio for a chat.

And the Mexican ska/reggae outfit Panteón Rococó left NYC and traveled to D.C. for a gig. I brought them into Alt.Latino World Headquarters for a chat about politics, protest music and raising kids.

Lots of heavy thinking and some pretty funny moments this week.