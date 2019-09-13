Accessibility links
New Music From Dayme Arocena, Devandra Banhart And Alex Cuba : Alt.Latino As seasons change, we play Cuban music from Canada, Salvadoran/Mexican music from Los Angeles and a Nuyorican protest song.

Music For Fall: Daymé Arocena, Devandra Banhart And Alex Cuba

Cuban vocalist Daymé Arocena is featured on a new solo album with the all-female Cuban jazz band Maqueque. Pablo Devin Reyes Maulin/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Cuban vocalist Daymé Arocena is featured on a new solo album with the all-female Cuban jazz band Maqueque.

Just another week of new music at Alt.Latino World Headquarters as we dig into Cuban music from Canada, Salvadoran/Mexican music from Los Angeles, Nuyorican protest music and Peruvian women striking a very musical blow against patriarchy.

The flow of new music coming — digitally via email or old-school snail mail — starts to pile up and sometimes I need help to sort through it all. So I called in Alt.Latino's New Music Senior Director/Curator Stefanie Fernández to help me find the good stuff.

We want to use this show as a reminder about the weekly playlist we update on Spotify and Apple Music. It's all in the name of music discovery; we go through it all so you don't have to.

