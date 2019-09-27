Accessibility links
Canadian Musician Jane Bunnett And Her Connection To Cuban Music : Alt.Latino The saxophonist, flautist and bandleader has been traveling to Cuba and performing its music for over 30 years.

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture
NPR logo

Jane Bunnett: Cuban Music's Canadian Connection

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/764593537/764654925" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jane Bunnett: Cuban Music's Canadian Connection

Our Show

Jane Bunnett: Cuban Music's Canadian Connection

Jane Bunnett: Cuban Music's Canadian Connection

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/764593537/764654925" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Musician Jane Bunnett, seated second from right, and her band Maqueque. Lauren Deutsch/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Lauren Deutsch/Courtesy of the Artist

Musician Jane Bunnett, seated second from right, and her band Maqueque.

Lauren Deutsch/Courtesy of the Artist

Saxophonist, flautist and bandleader Jane Bunnett has been traveling back and forth between her home in Toronto and Cuba for over 30 years because, well, she can. Canadians, and everyone else in the world for that matter, are not held back by travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. Joined by a host of legendary Cuban musicians, the result is a catalog of over a dozen albums that have explored just about every musical corner of the country.

Jane Bunnett: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk

Jane Bunnett: Tiny Desk Concert

Five years ago saw the release of Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, introducing Bunnett's all-women Cuban band. Since then, the records and live performances have revealed a group of musicians adept at all forms of Cuban music, jazz and classical as well as dance and pop music.

This week's show, taped on location in Ocean City, Md., while the band had a day off, explores Bunnett's fascination and dexterity playing Cuban music with Maqueque as well as her ground-breaking band Spirits of Havana.

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture