Van Dyke Parks Lifts Gaby Moreno's Voice On Spectacular '¡Spangled!' : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino favorite Gaby Moreno teams up with the legendary arranger for an unlikely collaboration.
Van Dyke Parks Lifts Gaby Moreno's Voice On Spectacular '¡Spangled!'
Courtesy of the artist
Gaby Moreno's ¡Spangled! is a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks, a music arranger who has worked from everyone from The Beach Boys to U2 to Skrillex. His job is to arrange the little black dots on a music manuscript page into sounds from strings, horns and voices that add texture and context to the songs.
Parks' arrangements on ¡Spangled! lift Moreno's voice into a place that will delight and surprise her long-time fans as well as impress those who are just discovering her.
They stopped by the Alt.Latino West Coast Satellite Nerve Center for a deep dive into their unlikely collaboration and, of course, some laughs.