Accessibility links
X Alfonso, A Pioneer And Contemporary Musical Force : Alt.Latino X Alfonso comes from a storied musical family in Cuba and continues to make music with an impact. Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras shares a few singles off Alfonso's forthcoming album.

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture
NPR logo X Alfonso Is A Cuban Hip-Hop Pioneer Still Making Vibrant Music

X Alfonso Is A Cuban Hip-Hop Pioneer Still Making Vibrant Music

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

X Alfonso Is A Cuban Hip-Hop Pioneer Still Making Vibrant Music

Audio will be available later today.

X Alfonso is both pioneer and contemporary music visionary. Alejandro Reyes/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Alejandro Reyes/Courtesy of the Artist

In 2001, X Alfonso produced one of those kinds of key moments n Cuban music that reverberate long after the fact.

Tank And The Cubans: A Week In Havana

Alt.Latino

Tank And The Cubans: A Week In Havana

His album Moré, a tribute to iconic Cuban vocalist Beny Moré, made a huge impact on how compatible hip-hop was to Cuban music.

This past September, Alfonso launched a series of monthly single releases that will culminate this coming September in his first album in 10 years.

This week, Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras joins Weekend Edition Sunday guest host David Folkenflik to share three new tracks. Listen in the player above.

X Alfonso Is A Cuban Hip-Hop Pioneer

  • "No Se Puede Pensar Como un Prisionero"

    YouTube

  • "Siento Que..."

    YouTube

  • "Reflexión"

    YouTube

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture