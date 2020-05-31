Accessibility links
New Music From Carlos Santana, Natalia Lafourcade And More Offers Comfort : Alt.Latino Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras shares new music from Natalia Lafourcade, Gina Chavez, Cindy Blackman Santana, Gaby Moreno and Mireya Ramos.

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture
NPR logo May's Latin Music Roundup: New Songs For Emotional Release

Playlist

May's Latin Music Roundup: New Songs For Emotional Release

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

May's Latin Music Roundup: New Songs For Emotional Release

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

Gaby Moreno teamed up with Flor de Toloache singer Mireya Ramos for a cover of David Bowie's "Lady Grinning Soul," which is featured in this new music roundup. Gonzalo Marroquín/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Gonzalo Marroquín/Courtesy of the artist

Gaby Moreno teamed up with Flor de Toloache singer Mireya Ramos for a cover of David Bowie's "Lady Grinning Soul," which is featured in this new music roundup.

Gonzalo Marroquín/Courtesy of the artist

Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras joins Weekend Edition host Lulu Garcia-Navarro for their monthly new music chat. The tracks featured this week come from several corners of the Latin music world and all center on themes of inspiration and emotional release, which Felix says is exactly what we need during these difficult times. Listen to the conversation in the audio player above and check out all of the tracks below.

YouTube
YouTube
YouTube
YouTube

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture