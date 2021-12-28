Let's end the year with some bangers! Join Alt.Latino's Listening Party The Listening Party starts Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

Join NPR Music for an online listening party celebrating a year of non-stop Latin bangers. Two members of the Alt.Latino crew, Reanna Cruz and Anamaria Sayre, will host an hour-long fiesta dedicated to highlighting the hottest Latin music from the year.

From reggaeton to rap, this was a year of incredible collaboration, experimentation and absolute smash hits in the Latin music scene. The two will cover everything from outstanding classic beats to surprise mash-ups – with plenty of baile and chisme mixed in.

The event will take place on Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via NPR Music's YouTube channel. Then, join us in the chat to ask questions, or just bailar alongside us as we close the year out with a (Latin) bang! Let's listen together!