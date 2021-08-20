NYC Will Require Vaccination For 'High-Risk' School Sports

NEW YORK — New York City's public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in "high-risk" sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and rugby.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the students and coaches must get at least one dose before the start of competitive play. The mayor told radio station WNYC that bowling is on the list because it is indoors.

Masks will be required for all students and staff when school starts on Sept. 13. There is no vaccination requirement for teachers or eligible students.