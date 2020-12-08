Accessibility links
Biden Cabinet Picks: Marcia Fudge, Tom Vilsack Expected To Be Tapped : Biden Transition Updates The two departments have a key role in supporting American households. HUD is responsibility for affordable housing while USDA oversees food assistance programs.

Biden Transition Updates

The latest news on White House turnover
NPR logo Biden Plans To Tap Rep. Marcia Fudge As Housing Secretary, Tom Vilsack As Agriculture

Biden Plans To Tap Rep. Marcia Fudge As Housing Secretary, Tom Vilsack As Agriculture

Enlarge this image

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, at the Capitol in 2018. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

toggle caption
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, at the Capitol in 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a job Vilsack also held during the Obama administration, a source familiar with the transition discussions tells NPR's Franco Ordoñez. The source spoke on condition of anonymity about private conversations.

The two departments have a key role in supporting American households. HUD is responsibility for affordable housing while USDA oversees food assistance programs, as well as traditional farm support programs.

Fudge would be the fourth African American person Biden plans to nominate to his cabinet. He has been under pressure to ensure his cabinet and team of advisers is diverse. Vilsack is one of many former Obama administration officials who would be returning to office.

Enlarge this image

Tom Vilsack testifies during a hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee in 2016 on Capitol Hill. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tom Vilsack testifies during a hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee in 2016 on Capitol Hill.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The news of the selections was first reported by Politico and Axios.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Fudge said she had not been offered the HUD job, but had spoken with Biden and his team and said "if I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it."

Biden Transition Updates

The latest news on White House turnover