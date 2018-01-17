Accessibility links

What Stories Do You Want From Code Switch In 2018? : Code Switch New year, new stories. Let us know which topics, stories and notable people you want us to cover in the coming year.
Race and identity, remixed

What Stories Do You Want From Code Switch In 2018?

We're listening.
Chelsea Beck/NPR
Hey fam —

Code Switch is planning a full year of stories about the complex ways that race, identity and culture play out in peoples' lives, across the country and around the globe. And to make sure our coverage is the best it can be, we want some feedback from you.

So tell us what you loved and hated in our past year of coverage. Tell us which stories left you satisfied, and which left you wanting more. And tell us what you're dying to hear about in 2018.

To share your thoughts, email us at CodeSwitch@npr.org, or fill out this form.

