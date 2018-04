VIDEO: Housing Segregation In Everything

Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch explains why neighborhoods are still so segregated today. NPR YouTube

Housing segregation is in everything. But to understand the root of this issue, you have to look at the government-backed policies that created the housing disparities we see today.

Gene Demby explains how these policies came to be, and what effect they've had on schools, health, family wealth and policing.

