Getting let down by the 'Great Expectations' of electoral politics : Code Switch This episode is brought to you by our play cousins over at NPR's It's Been A Minute. Brittany Luse chops it up with New Yorker writer and podcast host Vinson Cunningham to discuss his debut novel Great Expectations. It's a period piece that follows the story of a young man working on an election campaign that echoes Obama's 2008 run. Brittany and Vinson discuss American politics as a sort of religion - and why belief in politics has changed so much in the last decade.

Code Switch Getting let down by the 'Great Expectations' of electoral politics Getting let down by the 'Great Expectations' of electoral politics Listen · 17:43 17:43 Enlarge this image toggle caption Headshot by Arielle Gray/Penguin Random House Headshot by Arielle Gray/Penguin Random House This episode is brought to you by our play cousins over at NPR's It's Been A Minute. Brittany Luse chops it up with New Yorker writer and podcast host Vinson Cunningham to discuss his debut novel Great Expectations. It's a period piece that follows the story of a young man working on an election campaign that echoes Obama's 2008 run. Brittany and Vinson discuss American politics as a sort of religion - and why belief in politics has changed so much in the last decade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor