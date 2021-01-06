George W. Bush Says He Is 'Appalled' By Recklessness Of 'Some Political Leaders'

George W. Bush, the only living former Republican president, said he was "appalled" by the actions of some political leaders since the election, and called the "mayhem" at the U.S. Capitol "a sickening and heartbreaking sight."

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic," the former president wrote in a statement released Wednesday evening. "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

Without mentioning President Trump or other leaders by name, Bush's statement rebuked Trump's behavior since losing the November election as well as his inciting of the violence currently gripping the American capital.

"Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation," Bush continued. "In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment."

The full text of the statement from George W. Bush: