Army Sec. Says A 'Non-Scalable' 7-Foot Fence Is Going Up Around U.S. Capitol

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Thursday that a "7-foot non-scalable fence" is being erected around the entirety of the U.S. Capitol, and it will be in place for at least the next 30 days.

McCarthy also announced 6,200 members of the National Guard will deploy to the National Capital region by this weekend. He made his remarks at a press briefing with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Acting Police Chief Robert Contee.

McCarthy said the entire D.C. National Guard has been mobilized and is being supplemented by Guard troops from Virginia. Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York.

In revisiting what she called a "failure" of security at the Capitol on Wednesday, Bowser said responsibility for the assault lies with President Trump, whom she described as "unhinged."

