Coronavirus Could Cause National Guard To Call Up Tens of Thousands Of Members : Coronavirus Live Updates Right now just over 2,000 members of the National Guard are assisting governors in 27 states, but the head of the National Guard Bureau said that number could double by this weekend.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
The Coronavirus Crisis

Head Of National Guard Says Tens Of Thousands Could Be Called Up

Head Of National Guard Says Tens Of Thousands Could Be Called Up

National Guard personnel march in formation Thursday at a state-managed coronavirus drive-through testing site that just opened on Staten Island in New York.

Kathy Willens/AP

National Guard personnel march in formation Thursday at a state-managed coronavirus drive-through testing site that just opened on Staten Island in New York.

Kathy Willens/AP

Tens of thousands of guardsmen could be called up to help state efforts to combat the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months, the head of the National Guard Bureau said.

"This could quickly blossom," Gen. Joseph Lengyel told Pentagon reporters Thursday.

At the moment, just over 2,000 members of the National Guard are assisting governors in 27 states, doing things such as helping with testing and transportation. Lengyel said that number could double by this weekend.

There are some 450,000 Guardsmen in the Air Guard and National Guard.

Lengyel said he doesn't see the need to federalize the guard, meaning it would come under control of the president. He said it's more efficient to leave it under state control.

On Thursday, President Trump appeared to agree. At a meeting with a group of governors, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia told Trump to "leave the directives for the National Guard with the governors."

"That's done. I like it," Trump responded.

