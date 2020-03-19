Love In The Time Of COVID-19: Some Pickup Lines To Get You Through The Pandemic
Yes, it's a pandemic.
Yes, it's got us all freaked out.
And yes, it's our civic duty to remain at least 6 feet away from each other throughout this crisis.
But singles looking to mingle still have needs.
So in this era, when it's verboten to mack down with a stranger at a bar before last call or grind up on a hottie with incredible moves on a crowded dance floor, people are trying to safely capture one another's hearts and minds with a new hashtag on Twitter: #SocialDistancingPickUpLines
Here are a few coronavirus-revised lines that made us laugh, gasp, blush or just roll our eyes:
"I'm just a girl, standing 6 feet away from a boy. Asking him to maybe move back another foot. Thanks." #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/IV7lT1Nnl3— Hollywood Exposed (@AndstuffL) March 19, 2020
Is it hot in here or is it just our fevers and shortness of breath?#SocialDistancingPickUpLines— BK (@ThunderFerret) March 19, 2020
#SocialDistancingPickUpLines— herotimeszero (@herotimeszero) March 19, 2020
"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start in 12 months. Maybe 18." pic.twitter.com/PbIqEmiZa8
Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be your Prince Charmin. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/nk3l7rzubt— Roman Phoenix (@RomanPhoenix4) March 19, 2020
#SocialDistancingPickUpLines— Poeticgirl86 (@poeticgirl86) March 19, 2020
Is heaven your quarantine zone?
Because I think you are an Angel. 😆 pic.twitter.com/fWo3c915xI
If the coronavirus does not take you out, can I? #SocialDistancingPickUpLines— Donovan Olumba Fan Club (@paydakandcoop) March 19, 2020