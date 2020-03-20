Can Stocks Stay Higher 2 Days In A Row?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Updated at 11:15 a.m. ET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other U.S. stock indexes rose again Friday after inching up a day earlier amid continued concerns over the staggering economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In late morning, the Dow was up more than 350 points, or 1.8%, and the S&P 500 index gained 1.1%. The Nasdaq was up about 2.3%.

It could be a sign that stocks, which have been mostly plunging for weeks, are taking a breather.

As of Thursday's close, the Dow had lost 5% in the past five trading days and 29% so far this year.

Stocks indexes were mostly higher in Asia and Europe on Friday.

It will be the last day of floor trading before the New York Stock Exchange switches to all-electronic trades starting Monday to help protect its employees and others from the coronavirus.