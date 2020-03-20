Accessibility links
Dow Is Up Again. Can Stocks Stay Higher 2 Days In A Row? : Coronavirus Live Updates The Dow and other U.S. stock indexes opened up on Friday after inching up a day earlier. It could be a sign that stocks, which have been mostly plunging for weeks, are taking a breather.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo Can Stocks Stay Higher 2 Days In A Row?

The Coronavirus Crisis

Can Stocks Stay Higher 2 Days In A Row?

Enlarge this image

Friday will be the last day of floor trading before the New York Stock Exchange switches to all-electronic trading starting Monday. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Friday will be the last day of floor trading before the New York Stock Exchange switches to all-electronic trading starting Monday.

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other U.S. stock indexes opened up Friday after inching up a day earlier amid continued concerns over the staggering economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow up was up more than 150 points, or 0.8%, and the S&P 500 index rose 0.9%. The Nasdaq was 1.8% higher.

It could be a sign that stocks, which have been mostly plunging for weeks, are taking a breather.

As of Thursday's close, the Dow had lost 5% in the past five trading days and 29% so far this year.

Stocks indexes were mostly higher in Asia and Europe Friday.

It will be the last day of floor trading before the New York Stock Exchange switches to all-electronic trades starting Monday to help protect its employees and others from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic