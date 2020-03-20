Tax Deadline Extended To July 15 Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. citizens will have a three-month extension to file their taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

He said that at the president's direction, "we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15."

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin added.

At the same time, he encouraged people who are set to receive refunds to file earlier so that they can get their money more quickly.

It's not clear if Mnuchin's announcement has any bearing on state tax filing deadlines, and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some states have already extended their deadlines.

Mnuchin's comments Friday appeared to expand guidance released by the Treasury on Thursday, which did not change the April 15 filing deadline but allowed "all individual and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million of federal income tax" to July 15 without interest or penalties.

The previous guidance also allowed corporate taxpayers to defer up to $10 million of federal income tax payments.