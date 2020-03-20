Accessibility links
Starbucks Closes Company-Operated Cafes For At Least Two Weeks : Coronavirus Live Updates Company-operated cafes will close for the next two weeks but coffee drinkers will be able to get a caffeine fix via drive-thru windows or the company's delivery app.
Make That Quad Long Shot Grande In A Venti Cup To Go; Starbucks Responds To COVID-19

Starbucks said workers who choose to stay home or can't go in to work because they are infected by the coronavirus will still get paid for the next 30 days.

Starbucks said workers who choose to stay home or can't go in to work because they are infected by the coronavirus will still get paid for the next 30 days.

Starbucks says it is closing all U.S. company-operated cafes and is moving to drive-thru and delivery services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures will start on Friday and last for at least two weeks, the company said in a statement.

However, some cafés located in or around hospitals and health care centers may remain open as part of Starbucks' effort to serve first responders and health care workers who are on the frontlines of battling the virus.

According to the statement, workers who choose to stay home will be paid for the next 30 days. "This includes those who [have] been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 and those who may need to take extra precautions, such as those 60 years or older or who have underlying health conditions, or are worried about or feeling unsafe coming to work."

