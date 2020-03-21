Holocaust Survivor Is First Coronavirus Death In Israel

A Holocaust survivor is the first reported fatality in Israel from COVID-19.

Israeli media report that 88-year-old Arie Even moved from Hungary to Israel in 1949. He died Friday.

He was one of several residents and staff at a retirement home in Jerusalem to catch the coronavirus, after a social worker reportedly caught the virus from a French visitor at a wedding.

His family said they were saddened not to be able to be with him during his final days. They were asked to stay away in order to not catch the virus.

"He was a beloved and dear man, lived a full life, was dedicated to his family, and showed strength until his very last moments," his son said in a statement published by the Israeli daily Haaretz. "We lament that he had to spend his last moment without his family by his side."

Coronavirus cases in Israel have spiked in recent days to more than 800 by Saturday. Israelis are required to stay at home, with some exceptions.

But many Israelis went outside to enjoy good weather Saturday. Health ministry officials threatened stricter lockdown measures if crowds don't comply.