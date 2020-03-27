Trump Blasts GOP Congressman Who Plans To Delay Coronavirus Vote

Updated at 12:35 p.m. ET

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy wasn't interested in President Trump's attempt at Twitter-shaming another GOP lawmaker who is threatening to drag out a vote on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

There is bipartisan frustration with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is threatening to upend leadership plans for a speedy voice vote on the bill by demanding an in-person roll call.

That would force hundreds of House members to return to Washington despite travel difficulties and some members being either sick with the coronavirus or in protective quarantine. Trump weighed in on Twitter, calling for Massie to be ousted from the Republican Party over the demand.

Trump and his Twitter feed are widely feared by Republicans. He has been known to tank the political prospects of candidates and rain criticism and attacks on those he calls out on the platform. That didn't stop Roy from telling Trump to stop.

At least one other member, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., also stepped up to defend Massie — but with a slightly softer tone.

Massie says he is undeterred. He used an 11-part tweet to explain his complaints against the legislation, including its price tag and and political process used to craft it.

If a recorded vote is called, it may take hours, potentially dragging into Saturday as members continue to trickle into Washington in anticipation of the vote.

Debate on the House floor over the vote is ongoing. Watch a live stream of the proceedings here.