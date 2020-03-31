Chris Cuomo Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently isolating himself in his family's basement. The brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, including "fever, chills and shortness of breath."

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," Cuomo said.

He added, "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo, 49, and his wife have three children: two daughters and a son. They live in New York City.

Cuomo said he will continue to contribute to his CNN shows from home.

"I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!)," he said in a tweet announcing his positive test result.

CNN reports: "Cuomo was most recently at CNN's offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday. He anchored from his home on Monday, and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo."