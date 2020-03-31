Accessibility links
A Welsh Town Welcomes A Baaaaad Crew — Of Goats : Coronavirus Live Updates The town of Llandudno, Wales, has gone quiet, like so many other communities around the globe observing anti-coronavirus measures. Going into the breach: a herd of curious Kashmiri goats.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo A Baaaad Crew Takes Over A Welsh Town: A Herd Of Goats

The Coronavirus Crisis

A Baaaad Crew Takes Over A Welsh Town: A Herd Of Goats

Enlarge this image

The goats check out a knitting store called Ewe Felty Thing in Llandudno, Wales. (Really, we couldn't make this up if we tried.) Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The goats check out a knitting store called Ewe Felty Thing in Llandudno, Wales. (Really, we couldn't make this up if we tried.)

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The seaside town of Llandudno in northern Wales has gone quiet during the coronavirus crisis, like so many other communities around the globe. The streets are mostly deserted, except for one daring crew who continue to wander around the shuttered storefronts.

It's a herd of wild Kashmiri goats that have roamed down from the nearby coastal headland. The goats show up in town occasionally, but according to locals quoted by the BBC, they've become quite bold during the town's coronavirus lockdown: eating shrubs and flowers, running through the streets, hanging out on lawns, and generally giving "free entertainment" to the townspeople.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic