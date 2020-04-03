White House To Give Coronavirus Test To People 'In Close Proximity' To Trump, Pence

White House doctors have started giving rapid coronavirus tests to people who are "in close proximity" to President Trump or Vice President Pence.

"As the physician to the president and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the president and vice president, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he had taken another coronavirus test, which was negative. He used the rapid Abbott test that he displayed at a press conference in the Rose Garden earlier this week.