Accessibility links
People In 'Close Proximity' To Trump To Get Coronavirus Test : Coronavirus Live Updates President Trump told reporters on Thursday that he had taken a second coronavirus test, which was negative.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo White House To Give Coronavirus Test To People 'In Close Proximity' To Trump, Pence

The Coronavirus Crisis

White House To Give Coronavirus Test To People 'In Close Proximity' To Trump, Pence

Enlarge this image

People in "close proximity" to President Trump and Vice President Pence will be tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Friday. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

People in "close proximity" to President Trump and Vice President Pence will be tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Friday.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House doctors have started giving rapid coronavirus tests to people who are "in close proximity" to President Trump or Vice President Pence.

"As the physician to the president and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the president and vice president, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he had taken another coronavirus test, which was negative. He used the rapid Abbott test that he displayed at a press conference in the Rose Garden earlier this week.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic