Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Queen Elizabeth II will address the United Kingdom Sunday in a rare speech, urging self-discipline and resolve in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and thank health workers on the front-lines of the crisis. The queen, 93, will acknowledge the grief and financial pain Britons are enduring and thank health workers on the frontlines of the crisis.

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," the queen will say, according to a transcript, "and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

The line is a clear reference to Britain's World War II generation that endured the Blitz and battled the Nazis to help free Europe from fascism. A single cameraman wearing protective gear shot video of the queen's speech at her weekend home, Windsor Castle, outside of London, while all other technical staff remained in another room, according to the BBC.

The U.K. is now on a soft-lockdown. People are only allowed to venture out of their homes for grocery shopping, medical reasons and exercise. But the government has warned that outdoor exercise could be banned if people continue to crowd parks and fail to social distance on this sunny weekend where the temperatures in greater London have risen to 70 degrees.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 while Carrie Symonds — his pregnant fiancée — has COVID-19 symptoms, but says she's now doing better.