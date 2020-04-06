Accessibility links
Starting Tomorrow, Starbucks Will Require Employees To Wear Face Coverings At Work : Coronavirus Live Updates For employees who don't have their own face covering, the company created a tutorial on how to create one using store supplies.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo Starting Tomorrow, Starbucks Will Require Employees To Wear Face Coverings At Work

Starting Tomorrow, Starbucks Will Require Employees To Wear Face Coverings At Work

Enlarge this image

Customers wearing facial coverings at a Starbucks in Bangkok last month. In the U.S., the company is requiring employees to wear coverings starting Tuesday. Romeo Gacad/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Romeo Gacad/AFP via Getty Images

Customers wearing facial coverings at a Starbucks in Bangkok last month. In the U.S., the company is requiring employees to wear coverings starting Tuesday.

Romeo Gacad/AFP via Getty Images

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that all Americans wear face coverings in public, starting Tuesday Starbucks will require all employees to wear one at work.

In a statement Starbucks said they've provided employees with a tutorial to make their own non-medical facial covering with supplies available in stores, if employees don't have one of their own. The company also said they are planning to source face masks as well as thermometers so that employees can opt to have their temperature taken.

"Our goal remains to continue exceeding all health expert recommendations in order to make sure partners feel supported with the best science and facts available to us," the company said in an email.

Starbucks is open only for drive-through and delivery in the U.S. and Canada.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic