Accessibility links
S.C. Senator Says Getting COVID-19 Information To African Americans Will 'Save Lives' : Coronavirus Live Updates The coronavirus is hitting African Americans especially hard. Republican Sen. Tim Scott says the federal government is trying to keep black communities informed.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo

S.C. Senator Says Getting COVID-19 Information To African Americans Will 'Save Lives'

Listen · 4:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/834746391/834746392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
S.C. Senator Says Getting COVID-19 Information To African Americans Will 'Save Lives'

The Coronavirus Crisis

S.C. Senator Says Getting COVID-19 Information To African Americans Will 'Save Lives'

Heard on Morning Edition

S.C. Senator Says Getting COVID-19 Information To African Americans Will 'Save Lives'

Listen · 4:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/834746391/834746392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), seen at the U.S. Capitol last month, where he spoke about a stimulus bill intended to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), seen at the U.S. Capitol last month, where he spoke about a stimulus bill intended to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

In many parts of the U.S., African Americans are dying of COVID-19 at significantly higher rates than the general population.

In South Carolina, African Americans make up 27% of the population, but make up 56% of deaths stemming from infection by the coronavirus, according to data released on Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In an interview Wednesday with NPR's Morning Edition, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) stressed the importance of federal government outreach to African Americans about preventive measures like wearing face coverings and hand-washing.

"It's important for us to have a specific and unique campaign to communicate the importance of following the protocols within the African-American community," the senator said, noting that the Trump administration held a call with leading African American pastors around the country last Friday.

Underlying Health Disparities Could Mean Coronavirus Hits Some Communities Harder

Shots - Health News

Underlying Health Disparities Could Mean Coronavirus Hits Some Communities Harder

Scott cited Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, in saying that African Americans are not predisposed to the COVID-19, but rather have a higher incidence of underlying medical conditions — he mentioned high blood pressure and asthma — which can lead to compromised immune systems.

"So we have to make sure that we are vigilant in providing information into the community because it will save lives," Scott said.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic