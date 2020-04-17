China's Economy Retreats, With Pandemic Causing Biggest GDP Drop In Decades

China's economy contracted by 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 from the same period a year ago — its biggest drop in nearly three decades, as the country's factory output and domestic spending ground to a halt amid the unprecedented shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Friday showed that industrial output was down 8.4% from the year before and retail sales fell by a whopping 19% as the country has been on lockdown for weeks in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The sharp drop-off in first-quarter gross domestic product, the biggest since 1992, represents a 9.8% contraction over the final three months of 2019.

Although the world's second-largest economy has slowly begun to crank up again as quarantines are lifted and coronavirus infections drop there, much of the rest of the planet is still battling COVID-19, devastating global trade and causing consumption of Made in China products to plummet.

The potentially deadly virus was first discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and quickly spread to the rest of the country before spilling over its borders and, in a matter of weeks, making its way across the globe.

While China was the early epicenter of the disease, aggressive action to isolate its population, first in Wuhan and then across the country, helped tamp down the disease, even as Beijing was accused of covering up the extent of its outbreak.

China's statistics bureau said the worldwide crisis had made it impossible to insulate the country from the global demand shock caused by the pandemic.

Despite the short-term blow, the bureau noted that there had been no large-scale layoffs and it forecast no long-term impact on the economy.

It said the country was deepening reforms intended to open the economy more widely in order to spur growth.