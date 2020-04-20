Accessibility links
Georgia Beginning To Reopen Its Economy, Lifting Some Coronavirus-Crisis Limits : Coronavirus Live Updates Gov. Brian Kemp cited favorable data and more testing in his decision to reopen businesses such as gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and hair salons this Friday.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo Georgia Beginning To Reopen Its Economy, Lifting Some Coronavirus-Crisis Limits

The Coronavirus Crisis

Georgia Beginning To Reopen Its Economy, Lifting Some Coronavirus-Crisis Limits

Updated at 6:21 p.m. ET

Citing President Trump's guidelines for Opening Up America Again, released last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced at a news conference Monday steps to reopen Georgia's economy, starting this Friday.

Enlarge this image

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (center) tours a temporary hospital in Atlanta last week. On Monday, he announced the first steps to reopen the state's economy, beginning on Friday. Ron Harris/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ron Harris/AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (center) tours a temporary hospital in Atlanta last week. On Monday, he announced the first steps to reopen the state's economy, beginning on Friday.

Ron Harris/AP

Kemp said "favorable data, enhanced testing and approval of our health care professionals" motivated him to reopen some businesses in the next week. Georgia is on track to meet Phase 1 criteria as recommended by the White House's coronavirus task force, according to the governor. Kemp cited Department of Public Health reports that emergency room visits of people with flu-like symptoms are declining and that documented COVID-19 cases have flattened.

Employees at "gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios," as well as "barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists," will be allowed to return to work on Friday but will have to operate under restrictions.

The mandatory conditions at the workplaces include social distancing, enhanced cleanings, screening workers for fevers and respiratory illness, wearing gloves and a mask if appropriate, moving workplaces 6 feet apart, staggering work shifts and, if possible, teleworking.

White House Defends Testing Capacity As Governors Ask For More

The Coronavirus Crisis

White House Defends Testing Capacity As Governors Ask For More

These particular businesses, Kemp said, have not been able to "undertake baseline operations" like inventory and payroll, unlike others.

On Monday, April 27, sit-down restaurants, theaters and private social clubs will be allowed to reopen, "subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates," according to the governor. More details on those mandates will be released in the coming days.

Free Fall: Oil Prices Go Negative

Coronavirus Live Updates

Free Fall: Oil Prices Go Negative

Kemp said in a tweet that bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and performance venues will continue to stay closed under shelter-in-place orders.

According to Georgia Department of Public Health data, 60 more people died from the virus over the last weekend. For most Georgia residents, the state's shelter-in-place orders are set to expire on April 30.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic