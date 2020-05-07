Accessibility links
White House Military Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus : Coronavirus Live Updates The results sparked immediate concerns about President Trump's possible exposure to COVID-19, but the president has tested negative.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo White House Military Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Crisis

White House Military Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Enlarge this image

The positive test of someone working close to President Trump at the White House immediately raised concerns about the president's possible exposure to the coronavirus. Chris Kleponis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chris Kleponis/AFP via Getty Images

The positive test of someone working close to President Trump at the White House immediately raised concerns about the president's possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Chris Kleponis/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. military aide who works at the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing concern that the president may have been exposed.

"We were recently notified by the White House medical unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," said White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley in a statement.

Since learning of the positive case, Gidley says, both President Trump and Vice President Pence were tested again for the virus. The results were negative.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic