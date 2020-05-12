Virginia To Partially Reopen This Week, But Not In The Areas Closest To D.C.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Steve Helber/AP Steve Helber/AP

As many states begin taking steps toward reopening their economies, Virginia is set to allow some businesses around the state to open up later this week.

But Gov. Ralph Northam is delaying the reopening for areas just outside Washington, D.C., because of a higher infection rate in the region.

Northam, a physician, has outlined a phased plan that will allow some business activities to resume on May 15. For example, nonessential retail stores can operate at 50% occupancy, and restaurants can offer limited outdoor dining. Churches, synagogues, and other religious congregations also will be allowed to hold services at 50% capacity.

In an executive order signed Tuesday, Northam extends restrictions for several counties, cities, and towns in northern Virginia through at least May 28. The governor said local municipal leaders asked him to take that step out of concerns about the number of cases in the area.

"While no region may move faster to ease restrictions, we're open to some regions moving more slowly," Northam said during a media briefing on Monday.

State officials say northern Virginia, which borders Washington, D.C., accounts for about 70% of the commonwealth's positive coronavirus tests on a typical day.

Northam said in recent days, Virginia hospitals have been reporting an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.