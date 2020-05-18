Health Care Aide Charged After Refusing Order To Self-Isolate, Elderly Patient Dies

A home health aide in New Jersey who failed to self-isolate after undergoing a coronavirus screening is facing criminal charges after five people in a household where the aide worked tested positive for the coronavirus.

An 80-year-old female patient ultimately died from COVID-19 complications, state officials say.

Josefina Brito-Fernandez, 49, is facing five charges of endangering the welfare of others, according to a complaint filed by Camden County prosecutors.

Brito-Fernandez got tested for COVID-19 on April 16 after feeling under the weather. She allegedly did not disclose these details to her patient or the patient's family.

A statement by the attorney general and state police says, "Once she was tested, Brito-Hernandez was told to self-isolate — even before her results came back — because she had been in contact with someone who was suspected to be positive for COVID-19 (and who ultimately was found to be positive)."

The next day she returned to the home where part of her role was "servicing an elderly and sick female patient," the complaint reads.

"Over the next few days," the complaint continues, "defendant's patient contracted the COVID-19 virus and became hospitalized, ultimately succumbing to the virus and dying. Additionally, 4 other victims who live with the deceased victims became ill."

The complaint goes on to suggest Brito-Fernandez understood the risks she was taking by continuing to work. She was given literature, in both English and Spanish, according to the complaint, though she did not read either.

She reportedly told detectives "that she understood that COVID-19 was a serious illness, and that the elderly are at an increased risk of severe illness" including her patient.

It is unclear if Brito-Fernandez tested positive for the coronavirus. And the Camden County Prosecutor's offices would not confirm her status, citing privacy laws.

The New Jersey authorities states Brito-Fernandez "went to work on April 17 as usual and did not wear a face mask or any other personal protective equipment."

The statement adds she can be seen on in-home surveillance video, feeding her elderly patient, as well as giving her a sponge bath and taking vital signs.

Brito-Fernandez has not been arrested and no court date has been set, officials say.

Next steps are a pre-indictment conference, and if no resolution is reached, prosecutors will present evidence to a grand jury.

Overall, the spread of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on New Jersey. As of Monday afternoon, the state's health department reports more than 148,000 confirmed cases and in excess of 10,000 deaths.

Read the complaint here: