Accessibility links
White House Restricts Travel From Brazil, Where Coronavirus Cases Near 350,000 : Coronavirus Live Updates President Trump is barring non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil in the past two weeks, in an effort to curb infections. Brazil has the world's highest number of cases after the U.S.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo White House Restricts Travel From Brazil, Where Coronavirus Cases Near 350,000

The Coronavirus Crisis

White House Restricts Travel From Brazil, Where Coronavirus Cases Near 350,000

Enlarge this image

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at a demonstration in favor of his government on Sunday. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen at a demonstration in favor of his government on Sunday.

Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

President Trump is barring the entry of non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil within the past 14 days, the White House announced on Sunday, citing concerns over the country's rapidly worsening coronavirus crisis.

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The new restrictions take effect beginning Thursday, but according to McEnany, they only apply to travel, not "the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."

Brazil has the world's second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections, behind only the United States, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday, the country had reported more than 347,000 cases of the virus and at least 22,000 deaths.

Despite the country's growing infection rate, President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the risks of the pandemic. He has dismissed the virus as "a little flu" and in April joined protesters calling for the lifting of social isolation measures.

The Trump administration has already suspended travel from China, Iran and parts of Europe.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic