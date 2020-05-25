Accessibility links
Biden Commemorates Memorial Day In First Outing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. Patrick Semansky/AP hide caption

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, made an unannounced visit to the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Del., on Monday.

It's the first time Biden has left the area around his home in Wilmington, since mid-March when he began self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He and his wife Jill Biden, both wearing black masks, placed a wreath before a memorial wall commemorating war veterans from Delaware and New Jersey.

"Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, forget," Biden said before leaving the wall.

President Trump also honored service members at two events Monday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Trump has been critical of Biden's decision to remain in self-isolation at his home in Wilmington. Biden canceled in-person campaign events. Over the last two months, Biden has held events virtually with supporters, including fundraisers, and has done a number of television interviews from his home.

In response to a question about being out in public on Memorial Day, Biden said, "It feels good to be out of my house."

