Accessibility links
Another 1.5 Million File For Unemployment As States Continue To Reopen Economies : Coronavirus Live Updates The pain in the job market continues as an additional 1.5 million sought unemployment benefits last week. In the past 12 weeks, more than 44 million new claims have been filed.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic
NPR logo Another 1.5 Million File For Unemployment As States Continue To Reopen Economies

The Coronavirus Crisis

Another 1.5 Million File For Unemployment As States Continue To Reopen Economies

Enlarge this image

The job market continues to suffer even as much of the country is gradually reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The job market continues to suffer even as much of the country is gradually reopening after coronavirus shutdowns.

Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The pain in the job market continues as an additional 1.5 million sought jobless benefits for the first time last week, down 355,000 from the prior week. Continued claims fell by 339,000 to 20.9 million, a sign that more people are returning to work as the economy reopens after pandemic lockdowns.

More than 44 million first-time claims have been filed in the past 12 weeks.

The Federal Reserve is projecting that the unemployment rate will be more than 9% by year end, falling to 6.5% by the end of 2021.

Stocks Tumble As The Fed Warns Of A Long Recovery, Coronavirus Cases Spike

The Coronavirus Crisis

Stocks Tumble As The Fed Warns Of A Long Recovery, Coronavirus Cases Spike

Federal Reserve Vows To Help Economy Weather The Pandemic Recession

Coronavirus Live Updates

Federal Reserve Vows To Help Economy Weather The Pandemic Recession

That's down from last month's lower-than-expected 13.3% rate but up sharply from a nearly 50-year low of 3.5% earlier this year before the coronavirus crisis shut down much of the economy. Employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, but they slashed 20.7 million just a month earlier.

"The May employment report, of course, was a welcome surprise," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. "We hope we get many more like it. But I think we have to be honest. It's a long road."

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Coronavirus Live Updates

Latest news and updates on the pandemic