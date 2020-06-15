Stocks Rebound Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks In Beijing And U.S. States

Updated at 2:29 p.m. ET

After opening sharply lower, U.S. stock indexes turned higher Monday even as dozens of new cases were discovered in Beijing, prompting renewed lockdown measures. Meanwhile, cases are still rising in several U.S. states that have reopened their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 237 points, or nearly 1%, and the broader S&P 500 index rose 1.1%. The Dow was down nearly 600 points shortly after the opening Monday.

Renewed volatility has returned to the markets. Just on Friday, U.S. indexes surged, with the Dow soaring 477 points. A day earlier, the Dow plunged 1,861 points.

Stock markets also fell in Asia and Europe on Monday.

Nearly 80 new cases of the coronavirus have been found in Beijing since Thursday, raising fears of a second wave of infections in the Chinese capital.

In the U.S., cases are surging in many states that have lifted lockdown orders, raising fears that an economic recovery will stall if lockdowns resume. Florida is seeing an average of more than 1,600 new cases per day and Arizona and North Carolina are seeing an average of more than 1,200 new cases per day.