Stocks Soar After Strong Retail Sales And Reported Trump Infrastructure Plan : Coronavirus Live Updates The Dow Jones Industrial Average surges after reports that retail sales rebounded strongly in May and that the Trump administration is preparing an infrastructure plan to boost the economy.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.

Stocks Soar After Strong Retail Sales And Reported Trump Infrastructure Plan

Marie Biscarra, co-owner of ISSO fashion boutique in San Francisco, writes a sign declaring her business open for curbside delivery on May 18. Retail sales jumped a record 17.7% last month.

Marie Biscarra, co-owner of ISSO fashion boutique in San Francisco, writes a sign declaring her business open for curbside delivery on May 18. Retail sales jumped a record 17.7% last month.

U.S. stock markets surged Tuesday after reports that retail sales rebounded strongly in May and that the Trump administration is preparing an infrastructure plan to boost the economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average — up for the third trading day in a row — gained more than 700 points, or 2.8%, and the broader S&P 500 index jumped 2.5%.

Retail sales climbed a record 17.7% in May as states reopened their economies, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Despite the rebound from historic drops in March and April, sales were still down from a year earlier.

The stock market also got a boost from a Bloomberg report that the Trump administration was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan. The report, citing unnamed sources, said that in addition to roads and bridges, the draft plan would also fund 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband.

