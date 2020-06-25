Kentucky Derby Rescheduled To September, Will Take Place With Fans

The Kentucky Derby will take place in the fall with spectators, racing venue Churchill Downs announced on Thursday.

The most famous horse racing event in the world, usually held in May, will now take place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5. The Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, Sep. 5., and The Kentucky Oaks — a race for 3-year-old fillies — will run the day before.

Churchill Downs said it worked with state and local health officials to develop a plan that would allow the race to take place amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The precautions include limited capacity at the historic outdoor venue, no barn access to anyone other than personnel, and an updated code of conduct that says attendees will be "frequently encouraged" to wear masks and to socially distance.

"Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby," Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility," Flanery said.

He added that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear consulted with the racetrack about the new guidelines.

Kentucky has yet to see a major spike in new coronavirus cases like some states across the country, though new cases have plateaued.

The Belmont Stakes ran last week in New York with no spectators, and drew an estimated 4 million viewers on television. Tiz the Law, who was favored to win at 4-5 odds, took first there. The Preakness Stakes, the third and final race for the Triple Crown, is scheduled for Oct. 3.