Job Picture Worsens: Millions More File For Unemployment, In Reversal

Updated at 9:29 a.m. ET

New claims for unemployment benefits rose to 1.4 million last week — the first increase since March.

It's a sign that the labor market is deteriorating as businesses around the country close their doors again in response to an intensified coronavirus pandemic. And it comes as Congress debates whether to extend federal unemployment insurance related to the pandemic, which expires in days.

The 109,000 increase in first-time regular claims came even as continued claims dropped by 1.1 million, to 16.2 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

But claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helps people who are self-employed or who don't qualify for regular unemployment compensation, rose nearly 20,000 to about 975,000.

"The combination of the resurgence of COVID-19, especially across the Sun Belt, bankruptcies, and secondary layoffs finally stopped the decline," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.